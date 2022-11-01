J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.08% of J&J Snack Foods worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.66. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.46.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.35 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.24%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

