Jodi J. Benson Sells 9,008 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General Mills Stock Down 1.6 %

GIS stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.29. 8,683,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

