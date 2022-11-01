Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $541.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.82 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

