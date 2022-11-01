Joystick (JOY) Price Up 34.6% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Joystick has a total market cap of $119.16 million and approximately $73,662.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,534.66 or 1.00007016 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00042806 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00044522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022648 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56717637 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $132,301.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.