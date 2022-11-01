Joystick (JOY) Price Up 37% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $121.28 million and approximately $80,986.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.56717637 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $132,301.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

