JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Target Price to €54.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($56.12) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.40.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

Neste Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.1193 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.