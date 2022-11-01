Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-8.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-896 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.19 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.97 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.54. 49,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,399. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $240.47.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth $1,495,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
