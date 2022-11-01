Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-8.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-896 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.19 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.54. 49,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,399. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth $1,495,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

