Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Kamada Price Performance
KMDA stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $202.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.97.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.