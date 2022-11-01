Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Price Performance

KMDA stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $202.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Further Reading

