Karen G. Narwold Sells 2,250 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.85.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.