Katherine J. Blair Sells 1,500 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. 2,439,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,284. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Skechers U.S.A.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

