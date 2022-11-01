KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Raised to $27.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

KE stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of -1.85. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 53.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.