Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $414-422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.94 million. Kforce also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

KFRC stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 339,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. Kforce has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $81.47.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

