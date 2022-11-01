Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 354,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kimball International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 975,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 130,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kimball International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,193. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.72%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

