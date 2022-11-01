Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $124.03. 59,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

