Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.