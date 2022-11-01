Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.94. 13,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,365. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.