Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

