Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Motco raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 4,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 401,434 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 384,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 212,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 248,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,070. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

