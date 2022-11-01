Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

Several research firms have commented on KRG. Barclays cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,847,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.