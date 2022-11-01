KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

