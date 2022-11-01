Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNXGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

