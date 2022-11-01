Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

