KonPay Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, KonPay has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $95,290.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

