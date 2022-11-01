Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 30,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

