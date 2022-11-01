KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.05

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.24, with a volume of 4626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.65.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 654.55%.

About KP Tissue

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.