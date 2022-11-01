Kura Oncology (KURA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 11,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,691. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

