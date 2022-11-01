Kusama Trading Down 3% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Kusama has a total market cap of $291.68 million and approximately $38.87 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $33.92 or 0.00165720 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.38 or 0.31437858 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.