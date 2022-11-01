Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KYMR stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

