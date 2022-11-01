L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $246.47 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

