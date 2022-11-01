L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $246.47 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.