LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 476 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BioNTech by 45.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,069,000 after acquiring an additional 96,039 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.93. 14,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,125. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $374.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.69.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
