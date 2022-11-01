LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 20,646 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,529.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,522 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 546,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,498,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

