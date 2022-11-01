LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.3% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 92,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,953 shares of company stock worth $13,859,101 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,239. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

