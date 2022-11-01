Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 305,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,240,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

