Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $414.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,038. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.67 and a 200 day moving average of $443.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

