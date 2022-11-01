Laqira Protocol Price Up 3.5% This Week (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $84.75 million and approximately $387,011.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

