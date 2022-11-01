Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

