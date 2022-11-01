Larson Financial Group LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

GM stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

