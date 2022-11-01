Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.