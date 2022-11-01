Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $109,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $81.38.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

