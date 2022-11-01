Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) to Issue None Dividend of $1.36 on November 17th

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share on Thursday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Laureate Education by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Laureate Education by 28.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laureate Education by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 87,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

