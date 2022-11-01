Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) to Issue None Dividend of $1.36 on November 17th

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share on Thursday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Laureate Education Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Laureate Education
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
See Also
