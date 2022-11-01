Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Leju stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

