LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.92. The stock had a trading volume of 156,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

