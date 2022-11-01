LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 883,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.