LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $1,394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 57.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 482,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 109,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $20.35 on Tuesday, reaching $341.74. 152,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.42 and its 200-day moving average is $313.32. The firm has a market cap of $324.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $363.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

