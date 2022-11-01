LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in PepsiCo by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 338,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.32. 65,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

