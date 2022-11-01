LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 21,977 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 146,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

