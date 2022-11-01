LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Motco grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.