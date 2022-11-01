LifeVantage (LFVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth $234,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

