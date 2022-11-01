LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 436,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITB. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

NYSE LITB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

