Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $162.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.90. 408,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,440. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average of $132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.