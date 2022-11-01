Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.00

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Lisk has a total market cap of $140.28 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006903 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005590 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004327 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,855,454 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.